IPO Frenzy: A Blockbuster Week Ahead for Indian Markets

Next week, the IPO market will be bustling with 11 companies, such as Vishal Mega Mart and Mobikwik, launching initial share sales to raise around Rs 18,500 crore. The positive market sentiment, driven by recent elections, is expected to boost IPO activity and fundraising efforts.

The IPO market in India is gearing up for an active week as 11 companies, including Vishal Mega Mart and Mobikwik, prepare to launch their initial share sales. These offerings aim to collectively raise approximately Rs 18,500 crore, tapping into the upbeat market sentiment post recent election outcomes.

Among these IPOs are mainboard listings like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions and Blackstone's International Gemmological Institute, alongside six SME public issues. These initiatives are a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale and cater to various sectors and deal sizes, accommodating diverse investor interests.

Market analysts suggest the IPO surge is expected to benefit from the buoyant sentiments following Maharashtra's elections and positive results from Uttar Pradesh's by-elections. However, despite 2024 being a strong year for IPOs, pricing remains a critical challenge amidst the bullish runs.

