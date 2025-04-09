Left Menu

Trade Dynamics: U.S. Policy Stance on Russian Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer clarified to lawmakers that President Trump's decision to spare Russian goods from certain tariffs was not an attempt to boost trade with Russia. The exclusion was due to existing sanctions, with future duties at Trump's discretion.

Jamieson Greer

During a session with the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, stated that President Donald Trump had not intended to rejuvenate trade ties with Russia by exempting its goods from specific tariffs.

Greer emphasized that the exclusion from tariffs was largely due to Russia's existing sanctions and trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. This policy approach also extends to other countries like Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea, which are under similar embargoes.

The responsibility of imposing any future duties on Russia remains at the discretion of President Trump, reinforcing that the current stance does not signify a broader trade policy shift with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

