Kerala's Crusade Against Narcotics: A United Stand for Future Generations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled a statewide initiative to clamp down on drug trafficking and abuse, emphasizing a collective societal effort to protect future generations. The announcement came after an inter-departmental review, marking a pivotal phase in the state's anti-drug campaign.

Vijayan highlighted that the drug menace extends beyond a mere law enforcement issue, posing a significant threat to societal stability and the well-being of youth. As part of the crackdown, Operation D-Hunt has been launched, complementing it with a Drug Intelligence wing generating actionable insights for local police efforts.

Additionally, several arrests and significant drug seizures underscore the campaign's momentum. Specialized forces such as KANSAF and DANSAF have been established, with coordinated operations targeting hotspots across the state. The campaign also focuses on community-based prevention, involving educational institutions and parents in awareness activities.

