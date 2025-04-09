Left Menu

Imran Khan Ordered to Appear in Court Over Military HQ Attack

A Pakistani court has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear on April 12 regarding a case involving an attack on the military headquarters. The proceedings, tied to May 2023 violence, include 119 accused and aim to conclude swiftly per Supreme Court orders.

Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, a Pakistani court has commanded former Prime Minister Imran Khan to present himself by April 12 over the military headquarters attack case. This directive comes just days after a push from the Supreme Court to accelerate the trial process.

The case stems from the May 9, 2023 incident, where supporters of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), protested his arrest, resulting in aggressive actions towards military sites, notably the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Khan's party associates, including leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, are also drawn into the legal fray.

The Anti-Terrorism Court, overseeing the proceedings, called for expedited hearings twice a week to meet a four-month conclusion target, prohibiting undue delays. As of now, testimonies from 25 witnesses have been recorded, with more individuals slated to testify. Khan remains in custody at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since August 2023, amid numerous legal challenges following his ousting in April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

