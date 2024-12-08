Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Celebrates 100 Years: A Century of Flight and Culture

The Airports Authority of India marks 100 years of operations at Kolkata Airport, originally Dum Dum Airport. Celebrations from December to March will feature exhibitions and cultural events. Prominent guests may include Union Civil Aviation Minister and West Bengal's Chief Minister. The airport played a pivotal role in the global aviation history.

The Airports Authority of India announced a vibrant celebration marking a century of operations at Kolkata Airport, originally known as Dum Dum Airport. The anniversary commemorates 100 years since flight operations began at the site in 1924.

The celebratory events are scheduled to take place from the third week of December until the end of March, with potential appearances by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials stated. The airport plans to host historical exhibitions, cultural events, and panel discussions to engage visitors in this monumental milestone.

The airport has served as a crucial hub since the early 1900s, linking North America and Europe with Indochina and Australia. Its historical significance is underscored by early landings of significant flights, including KLM's Amsterdam to Batavia route and a Royal Air Force global expedition in 1924. Over the decades, Kolkata Airport has evolved into a key player in international aviation, bridging continents and cultures.

