Left Menu

Monkey Dispute Causes Train Chaos at Bihar Station

Train services at Samastipur station in Bihar were briefly disrupted due to a fight between two monkeys. During the altercation, one of the monkeys threw an object that hit an overhead electrical wire, causing a power trip. Railway staff quickly rectified the issue and resumed services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:39 IST
Monkey Dispute Causes Train Chaos at Bihar Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tussle between two monkeys at Samastipur station in Bihar caused a temporary disruption in train operations, officials stated on Sunday.

The altercation unfolded on Saturday afternoon on platform number four, when one monkey, amid the scuffle, hurled an object at the other, inadvertently impacting an overhead wire.

The impact led to an electrical line trip, halting train services temporarily. Thanks to the swift action of railway staff, the issue was promptly addressed, and services were resumed, confirmed East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024