Monkey Dispute Causes Train Chaos at Bihar Station

A tussle between two monkeys at Samastipur station in Bihar caused a temporary disruption in train operations, officials stated on Sunday.

The altercation unfolded on Saturday afternoon on platform number four, when one monkey, amid the scuffle, hurled an object at the other, inadvertently impacting an overhead wire.

The impact led to an electrical line trip, halting train services temporarily. Thanks to the swift action of railway staff, the issue was promptly addressed, and services were resumed, confirmed East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)