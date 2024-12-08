Monkey Dispute Causes Train Chaos at Bihar Station
Train services at Samastipur station in Bihar were briefly disrupted due to a fight between two monkeys. During the altercation, one of the monkeys threw an object that hit an overhead electrical wire, causing a power trip. Railway staff quickly rectified the issue and resumed services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A tussle between two monkeys at Samastipur station in Bihar caused a temporary disruption in train operations, officials stated on Sunday.
The altercation unfolded on Saturday afternoon on platform number four, when one monkey, amid the scuffle, hurled an object at the other, inadvertently impacting an overhead wire.
The impact led to an electrical line trip, halting train services temporarily. Thanks to the swift action of railway staff, the issue was promptly addressed, and services were resumed, confirmed East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra to PTI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement