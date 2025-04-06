Radiant Ceremony: The Surya Tilak of Lord Ram

The annual Surya Tilak ceremony for Lord Ram was held at the Ram Mandir during the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust oversaw the event, with numerous devotees gathering to witness the divine spectacle and offer prayers.

Anil Mishra of the Trust confirmed that the Surya Tilak, marked by the convergence of the Sun's rays on Lord Ram's forehead, lasted for approximately four minutes at noon. Despite ongoing construction at the site, the ceremony proceeded smoothly, ensuring the Sun God's blessings reached the deity.

Social media updates and live streams allowed devotees worldwide to partake in the festivities. Special offerings, including coriander prasad and fruit laddus, were distributed to mark the event, highlighting the blend of tradition and modernity in celebrating Lord Ram.

