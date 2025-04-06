Sachin Tendulkar's Enchanting Sojourn in Meghalaya: A Vacation to Remember

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took a break from the bustling life to enjoy a serene family vacation in Meghalaya, India. According to officials, Tendulkar was mesmerized by the picturesque landscapes, the simplicity and warmth of the locals, and their delectable cuisine.

Among the sites he explored were Sohra, renowned as the world's wettest place, and Mawlynnong, acclaimed as Asia's cleanest village. Fans eagerly gathered for selfies as the former cricketer joyfully engaged with them. Tendulkar expressed admiration for the local climate and people's hospitality.

The culinary highlight of his trip was a meal prepared by MasterChef India finalist Nambie Marak at the Marriott Hotel, featuring dishes of the Garo tribe. With fond memories in tow, Tendulkar is set to host a high tea with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma before visiting the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

