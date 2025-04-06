Time to replace present collegium system of judicial appointments: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar to PTI on NJAC revival.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Time to replace present collegium system of judicial appointments: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar to PTI on NJAC revival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrilling Showdowns Await as Indian Super League Playoffs Kick Off
STPI's OCP 6.0: Empowering Health-Tech Startups for India's Future
India-Nepal Alliance Strengthened Through 60 Years of ITEC Success
Revolutionizing TB Detection: A Look Inside India's 100 Days TB Elimination Campaign
Electric Vehicle Insurance Soars 16-Fold, Signaling India's Green Shift