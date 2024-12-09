Safe Landing Amid In-flight Technical Hiccup

A private carrier en route to Kochi was compelled to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport after a technical glitch surfaced mid-flight. The aircraft, carrying 117 passengers, turned back as the issue was detected.

Officials confirmed that necessary safety protocols were meticulously observed, facilitating a secure return. All passengers and crew were unharmed, underscoring the swift and effective response of the airline's team.

The incident, while disconcerting, highlights the critical importance of technical vigilance and emergency preparedness in aviation, ensuring passenger safety even in challenging situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)