Safe Landing Amid In-flight Technical Hiccup
A private carrier heading to Kochi made an emergency landing in Chennai due to a technical glitch. The flight with 117 passengers returned safely to Chennai. All safety measures were in place, ensuring the safe landing of the aircraft and safeguarding all passengers and crew members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A private carrier en route to Kochi was compelled to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport after a technical glitch surfaced mid-flight. The aircraft, carrying 117 passengers, turned back as the issue was detected.
Officials confirmed that necessary safety protocols were meticulously observed, facilitating a secure return. All passengers and crew were unharmed, underscoring the swift and effective response of the airline's team.
The incident, while disconcerting, highlights the critical importance of technical vigilance and emergency preparedness in aviation, ensuring passenger safety even in challenging situations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement