Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary's timelines and making political statements, deeming it unconstitutional. Sibal emphasized that judicial independence is crucial to democracy and criticized the executive's intrusion on it, urging for respect and balance in institutional roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:05 IST
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of words, Kapil Sibal, respected member of the Rajya Sabha, chastised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over his recent comments about the judiciary.

Sibal outlined the importance of judicial independence in maintaining democratic stability, stressing that the judiciary must remain immune to political influence to preserve its integrity and authority.

The discourse centers around Dhankhar's criticism of the judiciary's role and powers, with Sibal underscoring that attacking the judiciary is both unconstitutional and detrimental to the democratic ethos of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

