Tensions Escalate: Israel Weighs Military Strike on Iran's Nuclear Program

Israel is contemplating an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, sources reveal, despite President Donald Trump's hesitance to support such an action. An Israeli official indicated that while the U.S. prioritizes diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces might launch a more limited strike requiring minimal American aid.

Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program are set to proceed in Rome, but Israel, concerned about Tehran's potential to develop nuclear weapons, insists on dismantling the program. Several military options proposed include airstrikes and commando operations to delay Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after discussions with U.S. counterparts, faces pushback as the Biden administration remains cautious about military actions unless provoked. Israel is anxious to act before Iran can rebuild its air defenses, although any strike risks straining diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)