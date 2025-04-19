Sports Update: From Golf Triumphs to Boxing Showdowns

The sports world was abuzz with significant developments. Justin Thomas maintained a lead at the RBC Heritage with a 12-under 130 score after tying the course record. He aims for his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship.

In baseball, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers is on paternity leave, while the Lakers have promoted Rob Pelinka as president of basketball operations, extending his role as GM.

Tennis witnessed Olga Danilovic's marathon win in Rouen. Meanwhile, a health scare befell Spurs' Gregg Popovich, but he's reportedly recovering. In boxing, Jake Paul gears up to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and MLB's Jazz Chisholm Jr. faces a one-game suspension.

