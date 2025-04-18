Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to relocate some cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from Kuno National Park on April 20. This venture aims to bolster wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

Currently, Kuno National Park houses 17 cheetahs roaming free and nine in contained enclosures. Moreover, the park includes 26 cheetahs altogether, with 14 being born in India.

Previously, the park had seen the introduction of eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 more from South Africa, highlighting India's commitment to wildlife preservation. Union Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has reviewed this significant initiative.

