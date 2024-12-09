SpiceJet Flight's Safe Landing After Mid-Air Diversion
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna due to a technical issue and landed safely. Officials confirmed that alternative arrangements were being made for passengers, ensuring no safety concerns. All passengers and crew were safe following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A SpiceJet flight en route from Delhi to Shillong was forced to divert to Patna on Monday morning due to a technical glitch, according to official sources.
The aircraft landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 8:52 am, confirmed Anchal Prakash, director of Patna Airport.
Alternative arrangements are being set up for affected passengers, with officials stating that all passengers and crew on the flight were unharmed and safely deboarded.
