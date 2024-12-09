ECB Faces Further Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty
The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates again as inflation declines, amid economic and political challenges in Europe. The potential impact of U.S. tariffs, slowed business activity, and inflation trends are key factors influencing ECB's monetary policy decisions.
The European Central Bank is poised for another interest rate cut on Thursday, as inflation trends downward. Observers are keen to understand how ongoing challenges might accelerate such monetary policy decisions.
The election of Donald Trump in the U.S has heightened tariff concerns, which could affect Europe. Political unrest in France and Germany, coupled with weakening business activity and a declining euro, add to the economic uncertainties.
Despite some positive signals, like a rise in housing loan demand, the market anticipates a modest 25 basis points rate cut, potentially the fourth of the year. However, the possibility of a larger cut remains if U.S. tariff policies become clearer and inflation trends warrant it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in the Philippines: Vice President's Alleged Threat Sparks National Security Investigation
Donald Trump Jr: The New Power Broker behind Trump's Cabinet
Political Turmoil and Legal Battles: India's Winter Session Preview
Tensions Escalate: Assassination Threats Stir Philippine Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil: Assassination Threats Rock Philippine Leadership