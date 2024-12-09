Noida International Airport's Successful Validation Flight: A Leap in Aviation
The first validation test flight for Noida International Airport was successfully conducted, marking significant progress. Union Minister of Civil Aviation affirmed commitment to project completion by April. The project, built by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, is close to readiness for commercial operations.
An auspicious milestone for the Noida International Airport has been achieved with the successful validation test flight conducted on Monday, a promising sign for the newest addition to the National Capital Region's aviation infrastructure.
Built by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, in a joint public-private partnership, the airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, stands as a testament to meticulous planning and collaborative efforts.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu reaffirmed the project's commitment to being operational by April, acknowledging the impressive safety record and teamwork among all stakeholders, from government officials to local farmers.
