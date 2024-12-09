UK Unveils New Development Initiatives to Drive Sustainable Development in Malawi and Zambia

The UK Minister for International Development, Anneliese Dodds, has unveiled a comprehensive development strategy during her visit to Malawi and Zambia, emphasizing economic growth, education, and green energy as critical drivers for sustainable development. The Minister underscored the UK’s commitment to fostering global prosperity while strengthening economic ties that benefit both partner nations and the UK.

“Growth is the key driver of development,” said Dodds. “More growth in Malawi and Zambia is good for those countries, good for our climate, and good for UK businesses, helping deliver our growth agenda.”

Transforming Education in Malawi

During her visit to Malawi, Dodds announced a £39 million educational support programme designed to combat intergenerational poverty and enhance economic opportunities, particularly for women and girls.

The initiative will focus on improving foundational learning, aiming to double the number of children with basic mathematics skills by the age of 10. It will provide:

Scholarships and Mentorships: Reaching 1,500 secondary schoolgirls to encourage continued education.

Resources for Teachers and Students: Ensuring every student has access to workbooks and that teachers receive ongoing coaching.

Inclusive Education: Making learning accessible for children with disabilities.

Speaking to children at a local primary school, Dodds highlighted the program's potential to unlock the talents of Malawi’s youth, strengthen economic ties with the UK, and empower girls to establish their own businesses.

Educational opportunities in Malawi are scarce, with only 13% of 10-year-olds mastering basic maths skills and just 15% of girls transitioning to secondary education. Extreme weather events further exacerbate barriers to schooling by disrupting agriculture and food security.

To address these challenges, the UK will provide an additional £2.5 million in humanitarian aid, targeting 285,000 people ahead of the upcoming cyclone season. Emergency kits will include food rations, hygiene essentials, and search-and-rescue equipment and training.

Green Growth and Renewable Energy in Zambia

Dodds will travel to Zambia to celebrate the nation’s 60th anniversary of independence and strengthen bilateral ties through agreements with President Hakainde Hichilema. The discussions will center on renewable energy, climate action, economic growth, and poverty reduction.

Key announcements include:

Reaffirming the UK-Zambia Green Growth Compact: Aiming to drive £2.5 billion in UK private investment into green projects, bolstering Zambia’s renewable energy sector.

Support for the Energy Sector: Enhancing cooperation on clean energy initiatives to meet Zambia’s growing demand for sustainable development.

Dodds emphasized the dual benefits of these measures, stating that “education and clean energy will unlock opportunity, equality, and economic growth,” reinforcing Zambia’s role as a leader in green innovation in Africa.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

During her four-day visit, Dodds will meet with government officials to discuss global financial system reforms and strategies to combat food insecurity. She will also highlight how the UK’s development priorities align with the government’s Plan for Change, fostering a collaborative approach to tackle global challenges.

A Vision for Sustainable Development

Dodds described the UK’s approach as a new model for development, focusing on impactful partnerships that address the root causes of poverty and inequality. She emphasized that investing in education and green energy not only benefits Malawi and Zambia but also contributes to global stability, environmental sustainability, and UK economic growth.

With these initiatives, the UK reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable development, unlocking the potential of partner nations, and creating a brighter future for the next generation.