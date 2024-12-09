Left Menu

Tiger Logistics Secures Board Approval for Rs 400 Crore Fundraising

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has announced its board's approval to raise up to Rs 400 crore through a preferential issue. The funds are intended to support the company's business growth plan, with a focus on utilizing equity shares and other financial instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:52 IST
Tiger Logistics Secures Board Approval for Rs 400 Crore Fundraising
  • Country:
  • India

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd revealed on Monday that its board has sanctioned a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore via preferential issue. The initiative is set to bolster the company's ambitious business growth strategy.

In an official exchange filing, the company highlighted its exploration of multiple financial instruments, including the issuance of equity shares, to attain the requisite funds.

The logistics giant, renowned for its adept handling of domestic and international cargo projects, emphasized its readiness to leverage diverse securities, such as convertible instruments, in one or several tranches to achieve this financial milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024