Railways' Mega Flyover Boost in Odisha: Sanctioned Projects to Ease Traffic

The Indian Railways has approved Rs 509 crore to construct two major flyovers in Odisha's Cuttack and Rayagada districts. This initiative, part of the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor Scheme, aims to enhance train movement and reduce traffic congestion, improving efficiency in operations at key junctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:10 IST
The Indian Railways has announced a significant investment of Rs 509 crore for the construction of two major flyovers in Cuttack and Rayagada districts in Odisha. This move is part of the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor Scheme aimed at streamlining train operations and easing traffic congestion in critical sections.

As per the official statement from the East Coast Railways (ECoR), these infrastructure projects include a 10.89-km flyover connecting Rajathgarh, Radhakishorepur, and Machhapur Railway Stations in Cuttack at a cost of Rs 268.92 crore. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had highlighted these projects during his recent visit to the state.

The second project involves a 5.50-km flyover at Singapur Road Station in Rayagada, costing Rs 239.83 crore. These new flyovers will facilitate simultaneous train movements, address operational challenges, and significantly reduce delays at vital junctions, thereby improving overall operational efficiency in the region.

