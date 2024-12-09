Demand for Swift Action: Protests Ignite Over NH-53 Expansion Delays
Protesters, including students and former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, blocked NH-53 in Odisha, demanding the completion of a second Brahmani river bridge and the expansion of the Chandikhole-Duburi stretch. The delay is cited as leading to frequent accidents, impacting daily and economic activities.
In Odisha's Jajpur district, a significant protest erupted as hundreds rallied under the Sachetan Nagarika Manch, blocking NH-53 near Kabatabandha village.
Their chief demand focused on the construction of a second bridge over the Brahmani river and the completion of a vital highway stretch between Chandikhole and Duburi.
Citizens claim these prolonged delays have led to frequent accidents. Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei highlighted the highway's importance to local economics and daily life.
