Demand for Swift Action: Protests Ignite Over NH-53 Expansion Delays

In Odisha's Jajpur district, a significant protest erupted as hundreds rallied under the Sachetan Nagarika Manch, blocking NH-53 near Kabatabandha village.

Their chief demand focused on the construction of a second bridge over the Brahmani river and the completion of a vital highway stretch between Chandikhole and Duburi.

Citizens claim these prolonged delays have led to frequent accidents. Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei highlighted the highway's importance to local economics and daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)