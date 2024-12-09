India's Media Boom: Surging Towards Global Leadership by 2028

India's entertainment and media industry is on the brink of a significant leap forward, with PwC India's recent report outlining an impressive annual growth rate of 8.3%, potentially reaching Rs 365,000 Crore by 2028. This growth would surpass the global pace, currently pegged at 4.6%.

PwC India's Chief Digital Officer, Manpreet Singh Ahuja, highlights the transformative trends within the sector. Key growth drivers include digital advertising, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, and generative artificial intelligence, rapidly positioning India as a world leader in media innovation.

India's improved digital infrastructure, rising advertising revenues, and supportive government policies are underpinning this growth. Notably, the online advertising market is slated to grow at a robust 15.6% annually, contributing significantly to India's ascendance in global media rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)