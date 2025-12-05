Arab Region Recorded Hottest Year in 2024 as Extreme Weather Intensifies: WMO

The Arab region experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, with temperatures rising twice as fast as the global average, according to the inaugural World Meteorological Organization (WMO) State of the Climate in the Arab Region report. The findings reveal a region under mounting climate strain, marked by prolonged heatwaves, severe droughts, extreme rainfall events, and escalating socio-economic vulnerabilities.

The report—developed jointly by WMO, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and the League of Arab States—aims to inform decision-makers in one of the world’s most water-scarce regions, home to 15 of the 20 most water-stressed countries globally.

A Region Heating Twice as Fast as the Planet

“2024 was the hottest year on record for the Arab region—a continuation of a long-term trend,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. She warned that temperatures exceeding 50°C are becoming increasingly common, pushing human health, ecosystems, and national economies to “the limits of coping capacity.”

Key findings include:

Average temperature in 2024 was 1.08°C above the 1991–2020 baseline

Heatwaves are longer, more intense, and expanding across North Africa and the Near East

A clear upward temperature trend has been documented since 1981

Several countries exceeded 50°C during the year

Such extreme heat is becoming a major driver of illness, productivity losses, wildfires, agricultural stress, and urban heat stress across the region.

Drought and Deluges: A Double Climate Crisis

2024 saw a sharp intensification of drought conditions, especially in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, which endured six consecutive failed rainy seasons. Rural livelihoods, food production, and hydropower generation have all been heavily affected.

Conversely, extreme rainfall and flash floods battered normally arid countries such as:

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

United Arab Emirates

These events caused deaths, widespread damage, transportation shutdowns, and major economic losses. In total:

3.8 million people were affected

More than 300 deaths occurred, mainly from heatwaves and floods

Recorded climate disasters increased 83% between 1980–1999 and 2000–2019

The WMO stresses that the real humanitarian and economic impacts are likely far higher due to underreporting.

Water Security Under Severe Threat

Water scarcity—already a defining challenge for the Arab world—is worsening due to:

Declining rainfall

Higher evaporation rates under extreme heat

Rapid population growth

Groundwater depletion

Governments are scaling up water resilience strategies, including:

Desalination expansion

Wastewater treatment and reuse

Dam construction and upgraded irrigation systems

Urban water management reforms

Yet the report warns that without coordinated regional action, water scarcity could destabilize economies, displace populations, and intensify conflict risks.

Early Warning Systems Improving but Insufficient

Nearly 60% of Arab countries now operate multi-hazard early warning systems—above the global average, but still not adequate for the scale of risks. Given the rapid rise of extreme weather, the WMO emphasizes that early warning systems are “an investment in saving lives and livelihoods, not a cost.”

The report highlights improvements in forecasting, satellite monitoring, and regional cooperation but notes persistent gaps in communication, disaster response capacity, and data sharing.

Future Climate Outlook: Up to 5°C Warming by 2100

New climate projections integrated from the IPCC show that under high-emission scenarios:

The Arab region could warm by up to 5°C by century’s end

Sea-level rise threatens major coastal cities such as Alexandria, Casablanca, Basra, Dubai, and Tripoli

Food security may worsen as declining rainfall reduces crop yields

High heat stress could render some areas nearly uninhabitable during summer months

“By incorporating climate projections, the report becomes a strategic foresight tool that empowers the region to prepare for tomorrow’s climate realities,” said Rola Dashti, ESCWA Executive Secretary.

A Milestone for Regional Climate Action

This is the first-ever WMO climate assessment dedicated exclusively to the Arab region, providing far more tailored insights than previous continental reports for Asia and Africa.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, called the report a “qualitative step toward enhancing our collective understanding of climate patterns, associated risks, and their socio-economic impacts.”

The report is the result of extensive collaboration involving:

National Meteorological and Hydrological Services

WMO Regional Climate Centres

Specialized UN agencies

International research organizations

Numerous scientists and experts

Its release is expected to guide future climate policies, resilience planning, and sustainable development strategies across the region.