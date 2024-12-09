Left Menu

New Noida International Airport to Transform Connectivity and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the transformative potential of the upcoming Noida International Airport, emphasizing its role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting prosperity. A major milestone was reached with the successful test flight landing at the airport, marking progress towards building top-quality infrastructure for the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:32 IST
New Noida International Airport to Transform Connectivity and Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Noida International Airport will significantly improve connectivity and quality of life in the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.

Modi's comments followed the successful test flight landing, marking a critical step in developing this modern infrastructure.

The airport, a major project in the aviation sector, is situated in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and is being constructed through a public-private partnership model with Zurich International Airport AG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024