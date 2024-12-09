New Noida International Airport to Transform Connectivity and Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the transformative potential of the upcoming Noida International Airport, emphasizing its role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting prosperity. A major milestone was reached with the successful test flight landing at the airport, marking progress towards building top-quality infrastructure for the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Noida International Airport will significantly improve connectivity and quality of life in the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.
Modi's comments followed the successful test flight landing, marking a critical step in developing this modern infrastructure.
The airport, a major project in the aviation sector, is situated in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and is being constructed through a public-private partnership model with Zurich International Airport AG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Police: Serving Faith at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Turmoil: SP Workers Detained Over Voting Protest
Mayawati Alleges Voting Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes
Prashant Kishor's Vision: Reviving Bihar from 'Failed State' to Prosperity