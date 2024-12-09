New Noida International Airport to Transform Connectivity and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Noida International Airport will significantly improve connectivity and quality of life in the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.

Modi's comments followed the successful test flight landing, marking a critical step in developing this modern infrastructure.

The airport, a major project in the aviation sector, is situated in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and is being constructed through a public-private partnership model with Zurich International Airport AG.

