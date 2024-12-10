BEST Bus Tragedy: Driver Faces Charges After Fatal Accident
A BEST bus accident in Kurla (West) resulted in six fatalities and 43 injuries. The driver, Sanjay More, is charged with culpable homicide. Police suspect brake failure but are investigating further. The injured, including four police officers, are receiving treatment at various hospitals.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident in Kurla (West), a BEST bus crash has resulted in the death of six individuals and left 43 injured. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday along SG Barve Marg, when the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with numerous vehicles and pedestrians.
The driver, identified as Sanjay More, faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Authorities suspect a brake failure might have caused the accident but await expert verification. The injured are receiving medical care at various hospitals, with some in critical condition.
The police have taken blood samples from the driver, who was apprehended at the scene by locals. Charges have been filed under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. The electric bus was leased by BEST from Olectra Greentech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
(Eds: Repeating after dropping extra word) Ten injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.
Ten injured as Mumbai civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.
Tragic Brake Failure: Mumbai Bus Accident Claims Lives
Tragedy in Mumbai: Brake Failure Leads to Fatal BEST Bus Crash
Tragedy in Mumbai: Brake Failure Leads to Fatal Bus Accident