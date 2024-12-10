BEST Bus Tragedy: Driver Faces Charges After Fatal Accident

In a devastating incident in Kurla (West), a BEST bus crash has resulted in the death of six individuals and left 43 injured. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday along SG Barve Marg, when the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with numerous vehicles and pedestrians.

The driver, identified as Sanjay More, faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Authorities suspect a brake failure might have caused the accident but await expert verification. The injured are receiving medical care at various hospitals, with some in critical condition.

The police have taken blood samples from the driver, who was apprehended at the scene by locals. Charges have been filed under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. The electric bus was leased by BEST from Olectra Greentech.

(With inputs from agencies.)