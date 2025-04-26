Australia Embraces Cultural Diversity with $25M Language Funding

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia has pledged A$25 million to enhance linguistic diversity in education, reinforcing cultural diversity as a national asset. The funding supports 600 community schools, aiding over 90,000 students in learning 84 languages, following a neo-Nazi disruption in Melbourne.

Albanese, campaigning before the May 3 election, condemned the extremist act during an Indigenous ceremony on Anzac Day. He emphasized the strength found in diversity, with half of Australia's population having overseas connections, amid growing right-wing extremist threats.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton of the National-Liberal coalition also denounced the far-right action. As early voting commences, Albanese's Labor party leads slightly, with cost of living and housing affordability at the forefront of electoral concerns.

