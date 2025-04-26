Left Menu

Australia Embraces Cultural Diversity with Language Schools Initiative

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasizes Australia's cultural diversity by pledging A$25 million for language schools. This initiative, announced amidst a rise in right-wing extremism, supports over 90,000 students in learning 84 languages. The move comes ahead of a general election with key focus areas of living costs and housing affordability.

Updated: 26-04-2025 07:09 IST
Australia Embraces Cultural Diversity with Language Schools Initiative
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent announcement, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the nation's cultural diversity as a fundamental strength. He committed A$25 million to promote language education in community schools, which will benefit over 90,000 students across Australia by enabling them to learn 84 languages.

This initiative surfaces amid growing concerns over right-wing extremism, underscored by a neo-Nazi's recent disruption of an Indigenous ceremony in Melbourne. The federal government's stance remains firm, as Albanese condemned the act and emphasized the importance of cultural cohesion.

As the May 3 general election draws near, early polling suggests a close race between Albanese's Labor party and the National-Liberal coalition. Key voter issues include cost of living and housing affordability, making this election pivotal for Australia's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

