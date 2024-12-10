Stainless Steel Surge: ISSDA's Call for Dedicated Policy

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) is calling on the government to establish a dedicated policy for the stainless steel sector. During a recent video conference, ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti emphasized the association's ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Steel regarding this proposal.

Krishnamurti revealed that ISSDA has already submitted a detailed presentation to the government, which has been met with a positive response. The ministry is reportedly open to considering a separate policy for the stainless steel industry. ISSDA has provided between two to three draft proposals outlining the specifics of this policy.

In related developments, ISSDA noted a significant increase in the country's consumption of stainless steel, which rose from 4.02 million tonnes (MT) in FY23 to 4.46 MT in FY24, marking an 11% growth year-on-year. The per capita consumption has also seen an upward trend, underscoring the stainless steel sector's rising prominence within the Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)