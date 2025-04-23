ILO Expands Local Employment Partnerships to Kyiv to Boost Jobs and Recovery

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has unveiled its latest Local Employment Partnership (LEP) in Kyiv, marking a significant milestone in its continued efforts to foster sustainable job creation and economic recovery across Ukraine. This latest initiative is part of a broader, country-wide response to address the dire employment challenges brought on by the war, by empowering communities through tailored skills development, entrepreneurship support, and strengthened employment services.

A Collaborative Model for Local Impact

LEPs are built on voluntary, multi-stakeholder alliances that bring together key regional actors—including municipal authorities, public employment services, employers' and workers' organizations, educational and training institutions, civil society groups, and financial institutions. These partners collaboratively identify local labour market needs and co-design inclusive strategies to address them.

In Kyiv, the LEP initiative has been launched in close coordination with national and local authorities, including the State Employment Service and a range of social partners. These efforts are aimed at constructing a robust ecosystem that supports job seekers, especially from vulnerable communities, as they navigate a challenging labour market landscape.

Targeted Support for Vulnerable Populations

This Kyiv-based LEP places a strong emphasis on serving individuals disproportionately impacted by the ongoing conflict, particularly internally displaced persons (IDPs), war veterans, women, and persons with disabilities. The program is designed to increase their access to decent employment opportunities through comprehensive skilling, reskilling, and upskilling programs tailored to match the evolving needs of the job market.

At least 1,000 individuals are expected to benefit directly from the initiative, with a target of 70% female participation—translating into 700 women gaining meaningful employment through this program. This commitment reflects ILO’s focus on gender-inclusive recovery and equal opportunities in the workforce.

Strengthening Institutions and Systems

Beyond direct support to job seekers, the Kyiv LEP initiative also aims to enhance the capacity of regional stakeholders to implement inclusive labour market policies. Training institutions involved in the program will receive support to realign their curricula and services with local market demands, thus offering more relevant, demand-driven education and training.

Aida Lindmeier, Director of the ILO Country Office in Ukraine, emphasized the broader vision of the project:

“This project is a significant step toward ensuring inclusive and decent work for communities grappling with the consequences of the ongoing war. With our local partners, we want to foster economic resilience, promote social cohesion, and support a sustainable recovery.”

Part of a Nationwide Recovery Strategy

The Kyiv initiative is embedded within the ILO Director-General’s Initiative on Responding to Crises, a global strategy aimed at supporting countries facing fragility, conflict, and disaster through inclusive, decent work-centered recovery programs.

Since 2018, Ukraine has been a testing ground for the LEP model. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war, the model has demonstrated remarkable agility and effectiveness. To date, five LEP initiatives have been successfully implemented in regions such as Kherson, Rivne, Lviv, and Zakarpattia. Following Kyiv’s launch, new LEPs are now underway in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Looking Ahead

As Ukraine continues to grapple with the economic and social fallout of war, the expansion of LEPs stands as a beacon of resilience and strategic planning. Through targeted partnerships and locally-driven solutions, the ILO and its partners aim to equip communities with the tools they need to build back stronger, more inclusive economies—grounded in the principles of decent work and sustainable development.