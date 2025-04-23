Angola Advances Social Security Reform with ILO Convention No. 102 Ratification Efforts

In a decisive move to strengthen its social protection system, the Government of Angola, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), convened a series of high-level bilateral engagements and a tripartite capacity-building seminar between April 14 and 17, 2025. These events marked a significant milestone in Angola’s journey towards the formal ratification of the Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No. 102) — a cornerstone of global social security frameworks.

High-Level Engagements and Tripartite Seminar

Held under the auspices of the ILO and within the framework of the European Union-funded Expanding Social Security to Support the Formalization of the Angolan Economy (ESSAFE Angola) project, the seminar aimed to build institutional knowledge among tripartite stakeholders. Participants reviewed and validated a comprehensive report that assesses the compatibility of Angola’s current social security legislation and practices with the standards enshrined in Convention No. 102.

This participatory validation workshop brought together key representatives from government, employers, and workers’ organizations. Government stakeholders included officials from the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), the Ministry of Health, and the Angola Social Security Institute (INSS). Employer organizations were represented by the Associação Industrial de Angola (AIA), Camara do Comercio e Industria de Angola (CCIA), and the Federação de Mulheres Empreendedoras de Angola (FMEA). Worker representatives participated through UNTA-CS, CGSILA, and FSA-CS.

Institutional Commitment and Legislative Milestones

During the workshop, social partners reached a consensus on the report’s preliminary findings and emphasized their collective commitment to finalizing the ratification of Convention No. 102. Notably, the Secretary of State for Labour and Social Security, Dr. Pedro José Filipe, highlighted that the National Assembly of Angola formally approved the ratification process for eight ILO conventions in 2024, including Convention No. 102.

“This is a very concrete step in the process of achieving universal social protection in Angola,” stated Dr. Filipe, emphasizing that the country is well on its way to becoming the second member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to ratify this landmark Convention.

European Union Support and Strategic Alignment

Echoing Angola’s commitment, H.E. Rosário Bento Pais, Ambassador of the European Union to Angola, stressed the strategic importance of Convention No. 102 for building resilient, rights-based social security systems. “The ratification of Convention No. 102 is a crucial step for strengthening Angola’s national social protection system and realizing the Sustainable Development Agenda,” she said.

This collaborative initiative is aligned with the ILO Global Ratification Campaign, launched following a decision at the 109th International Labour Conference in 2021. The campaign encourages nations to adopt modern ILO standards on social security, reinforcing a rights-based approach to social protection and guiding reforms across the globe.

Scope and Impact of Convention No. 102

As the flagship standard for social security, Convention No. 102 outlines minimum requirements for nine key benefit areas:

Medical care

Sickness benefit

Unemployment benefit

Old-age pension

Employment injury benefits

Family benefits

Maternity benefit

Invalidity benefit

Survivors’ benefits

Ratification will provide Angola with an internationally recognized framework to guide future reforms, including the adoption of regulatory provisions for disability benefits, extension of coverage to informal sectors, reduction of system fragmentation, and improvement in benefit adequacy and sustainability.

Next Steps

With the national legislative process concluded — including parliamentary approval and official publication in Angola’s national gazette — the remaining step is the deposit of the instrument of ratification and related declarations with the ILO. Stakeholders expressed confidence in completing this process imminently.

This progress not only marks Angola’s deepening commitment to social justice and inclusive growth but also positions the country as a regional leader in social protection reform. The successful ratification and implementation of Convention No. 102 will pave the way for enhanced welfare for all Angolans, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized populations, as the nation moves toward achieving universal social protection and sustainable economic development.