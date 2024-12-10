Tragedy Strikes: Retired Railway Employee Among Fatalities in Kurla Bus Accident

In a heartbreaking incident in Kurla, retired railway employee Vijay Gaikwad was among the casualties after a BEST bus went rogue on SG Barve Road, killing seven and injuring 42 others. Gaikwad had reportedly stepped out for a simple errand when tragedy struck.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on a bustling Monday night. The bus, driven by Sanjay More, lost control, resulting in catastrophic collisions with pedestrians, vehicles, and vendors. Gaikwad, who resided nearby, was identified as the first victim struck by the vehicle.

Family members of the 70-year-old, who had resumed mobility after recent knee surgery, rushed to Bhabha Hospital upon being informed by an unknown caller only to learn that Gaikwad had succumbed to his injuries. The driver, facing charges of culpable homicide, is currently in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)