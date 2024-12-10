Left Menu

BookMyForex Unveils Lowest Rate Guarantee and Crazy Cashback Travel Offers

BookMyForex has introduced a 'Lowest Rate Guarantee' ensuring competitive forex rates, coupled with a 'Crazy Cashback Sale' offering cashback up to ₹7,500. This dual offer seeks to provide valuable forex solutions to international travelers, capitalizing on the increasing outbound travel by Indian nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:13 IST
BookMyForex, India's pioneering online forex marketplace, has set a new industry standard with the introduction of its 'Lowest Rate Guarantee' and 'Crazy Cashback Sale'. These offers provide international travelers and students with the most competitive rates on forex cards, currency notes, and money transfers, reflecting the company's commitment to value and innovation.

The 'Lowest Rate Guarantee' ensures that customers receive the most favorable rates, promising to refund double the price difference if a cheaper rate is found elsewhere. Meanwhile, the 'Crazy Cashback Sale' awards up to ₹7,500 cashback on forex purchases, offering savings of 3.3% on transactions.

With a significant increase in international travel by Indian nationals, BookMyForex's strategic launch is timely, aiming to harness travel trends and reinforce its position as a leading forex brand. Their technology-driven initiatives, like same-day delivery and zero-markup forex cards, enhance customer experience and compliance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

