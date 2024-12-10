Tragedy Strikes: Celebration Turns to Mourning in Maharashtra Road Accident

An event meant for celebration turned tragic when four men lost their lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Beed district. The young men were returning from a gathering to celebrate a friend's recruitment into the State Reserve Police Force when their car collided with a truck early Tuesday morning.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Waghala close to Ambajogai on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Latur road. Among the victims were Balaji Shankar Mane, Deepak Dilip Savare, Farukh Babu Miya Shaikh, and Hrithik Hanumant Gaikwad, with the latter succumbing to injuries at the hospital.

Azim Pashamiya Shaikh, whose selection they were celebrating, and Mubarak Sattar Shaikh sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital. Karepur village mourns the tragic loss, while police have registered the case for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)