Agricultural Loan Obligations: A State-wise Breakdown

As of March 31, 18.74 crore farmers were under agricultural loans, with Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka leading in outstanding debts. The government has not announced any loan waivers between 2019 and 2024, though some states have initiated their own relief schemes. No additional relief funds have been requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:19 IST
  • India

In a recent disclosure to Parliament, it was revealed that 18.74 crore farmers across India are grappling with agricultural loan obligations as of March 31. Leading the tally are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, according to details presented by Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur.

The data highlights that all 37 states and Union Territories in India have active farmer bank accounts tied to agricultural loans. Notably, Tamil Nadu has the largest number of farmers with outstanding debts at 2.88 crore, followed by 1.88 crore in Uttar Pradesh and 1.62 crore in Karnataka.

Minister Thakur clarified there have been no central government farm loan waivers announced between 2019 and 2024; however, several state governments have taken steps to implement their own relief measures. Thakur also noted that there have been no requests from states for additional central support for farmer relief programs.

