Yuan's Possible Devaluation Amidst Tariff Tensions: A Strategic Shift

China's leadership is weighing the possibility of allowing the yuan to devalue in 2025, a move aimed at countering potential tariff hikes from a possible second Trump presidency in the United States. This strategy reflects China's need for a more substantial economic stimulus to withstand America's trade pressures, according to insider reports.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stated plans to implement a 10% universal import tariff and a 60% tariff specifically targeting Chinese imports. By letting the yuan gradually depreciate, Chinese officials hope to make exports more competitive and create more relaxed monetary conditions within the country.

Sources familiar with the discussions shared that permitting the yuan's devaluation would diverge from China's typical foreign exchange policy, which heavily manages the currency's value. This potential shift marks a notable change in China's approach to stabilizing its economy amid external economic threats.

