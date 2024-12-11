Left Menu

Yuan's Possible Devaluation Amidst Tariff Tensions: A Strategic Shift

China's leadership is considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 to counter potential trade tariffs under a renewed Trump presidency. The move aims to bolster exports and loosen monetary policies, reflecting a significant shift in China's economic strategy amidst rising trade tensions with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's leadership is weighing the possibility of allowing the yuan to devalue in 2025, a move aimed at countering potential tariff hikes from a possible second Trump presidency in the United States. This strategy reflects China's need for a more substantial economic stimulus to withstand America's trade pressures, according to insider reports.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stated plans to implement a 10% universal import tariff and a 60% tariff specifically targeting Chinese imports. By letting the yuan gradually depreciate, Chinese officials hope to make exports more competitive and create more relaxed monetary conditions within the country.

Sources familiar with the discussions shared that permitting the yuan's devaluation would diverge from China's typical foreign exchange policy, which heavily manages the currency's value. This potential shift marks a notable change in China's approach to stabilizing its economy amid external economic threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

