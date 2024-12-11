Left Menu

Park Hospital Gurugram Breaks Barriers with Complex ABO-incompatible Kidney Transplant

Park Hospital Gurugram successfully executed a groundbreaking ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, granting 53-year-old Md. Shamshad Khan a new lease on life. The procedure, led by Dr. Surjit Kumar and team, highlighted sophisticated surgical techniques and comprehensive care, culminating in a remarkable recovery for both donor and recipient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:17 IST
Park Hospital Gurugram Successfully Performs Complex ABO-Incompatible Kidney Transplant, Providing a New Lease of Life to a 53-Year-Old Patient. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement in advanced healthcare, Park Hospital Gurugram has performed a highly complex ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, giving hope to many. The recipient, 53-year-old Md. Shamshad Khan, who faced end-stage renal disease, now leads a life free from the constraints of thrice-weekly dialysis.

The intricate procedure, conducted on October 25, 2024, was led by Dr. Surjit Kumar, Director of Kidney Transplant, supported by an expert team including Dr. Uday Kumar and Dr. Vaseem Shaikh. The transplant was preceded by a rigorous protocol to lower incompatible antibodies, ensuring the surgery's success.

Post-surgery, Khan showed significant recovery, with both he and his donor brother, Md. Parvej Khan, experiencing no complications. Their robust recovery underscores Park Hospital's commitment to pioneering medical innovation and reflects the dynamic intersection of technology and specialist expertise in modern medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

