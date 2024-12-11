Left Menu

Global Film Festival Noida 2024: Cinema Unites with Love and Unity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:54 IST
Great Grand Opening of 17th Global Film Festival Noida 2024. Image Credit: ANI
Noida, India: Marwah Studios recently hosted the 17th Global Film Festival Noida 2024, a grand event that attracted filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from around the world. The event celebrated cinema as a universal language promoting love, peace, and unity, making it a landmark occasion in the film industry.

Festival founder Sandeep Marwah, emphasized the event's international reach. "This 17th edition has firmly placed GFFN on the global stage," he stated. Dignitaries like Firdausal Hassan praised the festival's energy, while Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Abhay Sinha highlighted its contribution to Indian cinema.

Excitement was further amplified by the presence of numerous celebrities and international representations. A homage to Mahatma Gandhi and the unveiling of a new digital platform, MSTV OTT, added to the event's notable highlights. The festival is not just a cinematic event, but a bridge connecting cultures worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

