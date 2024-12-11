Crackdown at IGI Airport: Over 500 Touts Arrested in Fraudulent Scheme

Delhi Police have conducted a major crackdown on touting activities at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, arresting 540 individuals this year, significantly higher than the 264 arrests in the previous year, according to official reports released on Wednesday.

The apprehended individuals were involved in coercing and deceiving passengers into using unauthorized services, such as illicit taxis and accommodations, which not only harm the airport's reputation but also put passengers' safety at risk, noted Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani.

The sleuths seized 254 vehicles involved in these activities and focused on capturing touts who targeted travelers, often at night, posing as legitimate taxi operators. Recent incidents point towards increased vigilance and immediate action to safeguard passengers against fraudulent schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)