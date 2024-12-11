Left Menu

China Weighs Yuan Devaluation Amid Trade Tensions

China's leaders are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in response to potential U.S. trade tariffs under Donald Trump. The move aims to counteract Trump's trade measures by making Chinese exports cheaper. Financial analysts suggest this shift, although risky, could boost China's economy by targeting a 5% growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:24 IST
China Weighs Yuan Devaluation Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In anticipation of renewed trade tensions under a potential Donald Trump presidency, China's top leadership is contemplating a strategic devaluation of the yuan in 2025. This maneuver seeks to counter the impact of proposed punitive U.S. tariffs, making Chinese exports more competitive globally.

Sources close to the discussions disclose that this strategy marks a departure from China's longstanding policy of maintaining a stable exchange rate. By allowing the yuan to depreciate, China would aim to achieve its challenging economic targets, including a 5% growth rate, despite slowing exports and shrinking imports.

While financial analysts acknowledge currency devaluation as a viable policy tool, they caution against its aggressive use. Such actions could provoke retaliation from other nations, potentially exacerbating trade tensions. The evolving strategy underscores China's delicate balancing act in navigating complex international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024