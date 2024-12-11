Bihar Firm Steps Up: Supplying Safety Shoes to Europe and Beyond

Bihar's Chief Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, made a significant visit to a private manufacturing firm in Hajipur known for supplying safety shoes to the Russian Army and various European clients.

During his inspection, Meena assessed different sections such as stitching, molding, and packaging. Firm representative Dhananjay Kumar Patel revealed that the company currently employs nearly 300 workers, including 200 women, and is set to expand to 900 employees while diversifying into gloves and uniforms.

Meena encouraged exploring new markets, including supplying to the Indian Army, and promised government and district-level support. Plans for installing solar panels and maintaining the Hajipur Industrial Area were also discussed. The firm aims to produce high-end shoes and is in talks with international brands.

