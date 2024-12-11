Left Menu

Bihar Firm Steps Up: Supplying Safety Shoes to Europe and Beyond

The Bihar-based firm visited by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena manufactures safety shoes for the Russian Army and other European markets. The company employs about 300 people, mainly women, with plans to expand operations and workforce significantly. The state pledged support for its growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, made a significant visit to a private manufacturing firm in Hajipur known for supplying safety shoes to the Russian Army and various European clients.

During his inspection, Meena assessed different sections such as stitching, molding, and packaging. Firm representative Dhananjay Kumar Patel revealed that the company currently employs nearly 300 workers, including 200 women, and is set to expand to 900 employees while diversifying into gloves and uniforms.

Meena encouraged exploring new markets, including supplying to the Indian Army, and promised government and district-level support. Plans for installing solar panels and maintaining the Hajipur Industrial Area were also discussed. The firm aims to produce high-end shoes and is in talks with international brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

