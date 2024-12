Continued Flight Ban to Port-au-Prince Amid Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an extension of its ban on U.S. airlines flying in and out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for an additional 90 days, now lasting until March 12. This decision is based on safety assessments following recent security incidents.

Initially, on November 12, the FAA announced the prohibition, impacting U.S. airline operations in Haiti after three commercial aircraft experienced gunfire strikes. The agency aimed to ensure passenger and crew safety while evaluating the region's security challenges.

On November 21, modifications to the ban allowed flights to six northern Haitian airports—Port-de-Paix, Cap-Haitien, Pignon, Jeremie, Antoine-Simon, and Jacmel. However, restrictions remain in place for flights to and from Port-au-Prince, reflecting ongoing safety concerns in the region.

