Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire

In a tragic turn of events, a 32-year-old Indian student, Chiranjeevi Panguluri, lost his life in a road accident in eastern England's Leicestershire. The incident occurred when the car Panguluri was riding in veered off the road, landing in a ditch, with four other occupants sustaining serious injuries.

According to Leicestershire Police, the grey Mazda 3 Tamura was traveling from Leicester towards Market Harborough when it crashed. Panguluri was declared dead at the scene, while three passengers - two men and one woman, along with the driver - were rushed to the hospital. The two male passengers remain hospitalized with critical, yet non life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old male, initially arrested for causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail. Authorities are appealing for any witnesses of the collision or anyone who may have dashboard camera footage from the A6 area on Tuesday morning to come forward.

