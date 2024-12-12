Left Menu

Noida International Airport Introduces Green Taxi Service

Noida International Airport has announced a partnership with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to provide an all-electric taxi service for its passengers. This initiative will feature premium pick-up and drop-off facilities, a dedicated booking app, and real-time fleet management to ensure seamless travel experiences.

Updated: 12-12-2024 11:39 IST
Noida International Airport is set to elevate the passenger experience by launching an all-electric taxi service in partnership with Mahindra Logistics Mobility. The service promises to blend convenience and environmental responsibility, an approach that could set new standards in the industry.

Offering premium pick-up and drop-off points at the airport, the taxi service is designed to minimize walking distances for passengers. Available 24/7, the service ensures that passengers can book rides easily through multiple channels, including a mobile app, website, and airport kiosks.

The fleet management will include real-time adjustments based on passenger demand and flight schedules, further reducing wait times. Airport officials highlight that drivers will receive specialized training to meet customer service standards, promising quality interactions and a smooth travel experience.

