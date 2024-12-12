Global Currencies Navigate Rate Speculation

The U.S. dollar held firm despite increasing speculation around the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut next week. Meanwhile, the yen weakened, impacted by reports suggesting the Bank of Japan might maintain its current rate stance.

Economic data played a significant role in currency shifts; the Australian dollar soared on unexpectedly strong local employment figures. The euro remained stable as the European Central Bank prepared to announce its policy decision later today.

Investor focus also sharpened on U.S. inflation metrics, with markets assigning a high probability to a Fed cut. This comes amid anticipation of further policy direction from President-elect Donald Trump's tariff and tax proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)