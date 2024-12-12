ROX Hi-Tech Secures Rs40 Cr Order Book, Reinforcing Expertise in Digital Transformation

ROX Hi-Tech Limited, a prominent IT solutions provider, has announced a major development in its growth trajectory by securing a substantial Rs40 Cr order book. This feat accentuates ROX Hi-Tech's capability to spearhead digital transformation for enterprise clients, focusing on network, security, and application management.

The new Rs40 Cr order is directed towards executing digital transformation projects with a completion deadline set for March 2024. The projects underscore the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. With Rs110 Cr already billed, the total order value has surged to Rs150 Cr, underscoring its leading role as a partner in fostering digital evolution.

Jim Rakesh, Managing Director of ROX Hi-Tech, expressed optimism about this milestone, attributing it to the trust clients place in the company's expertise. By prioritizing advanced technologies, including AI integration and secure infrastructure management, the company is poised to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape, bolstering client relationships and ensuring sustainable growth.

