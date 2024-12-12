Gadkari's Road Safety Challenge: Aiming to Halve Accidents

In a candid disclosure during a Lok Sabha discussion, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari admitted that his initial target to cut road accidents by 50% remains unmet, acknowledging a rise in such incidents instead.

He emphasized that human behavior and societal attitudes towards law compliance must evolve for significant improvements in road safety. Drawing from his personal experience with a serious accident, Gadkari highlighted truck parking and lack of lane adherence as critical issues.

Underlining the urgent need for improved safety standards, Gadkari directed the adoption of international standards for bus manufacturing in India, advocating for the installation of emergency tools like hammers near bus windows for rapid emergency exits.

