World Sevens Football: A New Era for Women's Soccer

Four of Europe's leading football clubs are preparing to launch a pioneering women's seven-a-side soccer tournament next month, with a hefty $5 million prize pool at stake. The inaugural World Sevens Football series will see AFC Ajax Vrouwen, FC Bayern Women, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, and Manchester United Women compete from May 21-23 in Estoril, Portugal.

The tournament introduces a thrilling new format, featuring matches with two 15-minute halves on half-sized pitches. All games will be streamed worldwide by DAZN, a major sports and entertainment platform. The initiative aims to highlight the creativity and skill of the players in a dynamic setting, as emphasized by Alex Kroes, Ajax's Technical Director.

Eight teams, including yet-to-be-announced participants, will engage in a group stage before progressing to knockouts, culminating in a final. As interest grows, the event is positioned as a landmark moment for women's football, reflecting the immense value and skill women bring to the sport.

