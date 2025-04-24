Left Menu

World Sevens Football: A New Era for Women's Soccer

Four premier European football clubs are set to participate in a groundbreaking women's seven-a-side tournament in Portugal. With a prize pool of $5 million, the World Sevens Football series will feature rapid 15-minute matches. The tournament aims to elevate women's soccer and showcase elite talent globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:52 IST
World Sevens Football: A New Era for Women's Soccer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four of Europe's leading football clubs are preparing to launch a pioneering women's seven-a-side soccer tournament next month, with a hefty $5 million prize pool at stake. The inaugural World Sevens Football series will see AFC Ajax Vrouwen, FC Bayern Women, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, and Manchester United Women compete from May 21-23 in Estoril, Portugal.

The tournament introduces a thrilling new format, featuring matches with two 15-minute halves on half-sized pitches. All games will be streamed worldwide by DAZN, a major sports and entertainment platform. The initiative aims to highlight the creativity and skill of the players in a dynamic setting, as emphasized by Alex Kroes, Ajax's Technical Director.

Eight teams, including yet-to-be-announced participants, will engage in a group stage before progressing to knockouts, culminating in a final. As interest grows, the event is positioned as a landmark moment for women's football, reflecting the immense value and skill women bring to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025