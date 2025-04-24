Courts Rebuke Tihar Jail on Handling of British National Christian Michel
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reprimanded Tihar Jail officials for placing British national Christian Michel James next to a gangster. Despite reports claiming no threat to James, the court highlighted the potential harm to India's reputation and urged humane treatment, referencing past incidents of violence in the prison.
- Country:
- India
The Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi criticized Tihar Jail authorities for housing British national Christian Michel James near a notorious gangster, emphasizing potential damage to India's international reputation.
During a hearing, the Tihar Jail superintendent assured the court of no threats to James' life. An inquiry report from 2019, prompted by the British High Commission, confirmed this. However, the court was concerned about the implications and cited previous violent incidents like Ankit Gujjar's murder and the Tillu Tajpuria case.
The court questioned the jail's decision to place James, accused of money laundering, near a convict with nine pending cases, urging officials to act more humanely and improve jail conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
