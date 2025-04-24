Left Menu

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Gangs Challenge Law and Order

Gangs in Haiti's capital have killed soldiers and civilians, seeking control. Violent attacks in previously safe areas prompt governmental condemnation and highlight the ongoing battle with law enforcement. UN-backed forces, struggling with limited resources, face severe gang violence threatening the nation's stability.

Gangs attempting to take full control of Haiti's capital have left a trail of violence, killing at least four soldiers and four civilians who aligned with law enforcement efforts to protect communities, according to a government official on Thursday.

Lionel Lazarre, representing Haiti's National Police, reported to Radio Caraïbes about the fatalities in Kenscoff, a former tranquil area near Port-au-Prince, where two soldiers and four civilians were killed. Additionally, deaths were reported in the Pacot community, located within the capital.

The attacks, captured in harrowing social media videos, prompted Haiti's governmental bodies to denounce the brutality. The government has emphasized its commitment to battling rising insecurity amid the dominance of gangs controlling significant portions of Port-au-Prince. A UN-backed mission, led by Kenyan police and markedly understaffed, is actively cooperating with Haitian police, but challenges persist due to limited resources.

