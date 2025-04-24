Amidst Tensions, BSF Scales Down Iconic Attari-Wagah Retreat Ceremony

In a significant move amidst escalating tensions, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced a scaling down of the renowned retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF, responsible for guarding a substantial portion of the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, stated that the handshake between Indian and Pakistani commanders would be suspended. This decision underscores India's grave concerns over cross-border hostilities.

While the ceremony continues to draw tourists daily, the government has launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in response to the attacks, further highlighting the complexities of Indo-Pak relations.

