Amidst Tensions, BSF Scales Down Iconic Attari-Wagah Retreat Ceremony
The Border Security Force (BSF) has reduced the scope of the Attari-Wagah border retreat ceremony amidst heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The symbolic handshake between Indian and Pakistani guards is suspended, and diplomatic measures are intensified against Pakistan. The traditional ceremony continues sans the handshake, drawing significant tourist interest.
In a significant move amidst escalating tensions, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced a scaling down of the renowned retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The BSF, responsible for guarding a substantial portion of the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, stated that the handshake between Indian and Pakistani commanders would be suspended. This decision underscores India's grave concerns over cross-border hostilities.
While the ceremony continues to draw tourists daily, the government has launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in response to the attacks, further highlighting the complexities of Indo-Pak relations.
